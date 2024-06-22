Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 8.47% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

