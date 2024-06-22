Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSECGet Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSECFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 8.47% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.