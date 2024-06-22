Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Linde by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,174 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after acquiring an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $442.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,818. The firm has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.55.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

