Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.35. 7,041,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

