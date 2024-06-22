Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $7.93 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

TMO stock traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $574.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

