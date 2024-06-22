Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,876,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $301.26. 2,312,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,700. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

