Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 2,981 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 2,162,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,926. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

