First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

AMAT stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,389,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,734. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

