First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 840,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock remained flat at $54.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,699. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

