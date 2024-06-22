First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,516,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,974. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.