First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.6% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ASML were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in ASML by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML traded down $14.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,036.60. 1,626,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,566. The company has a market cap of $409.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $954.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $895.42. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

