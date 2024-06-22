First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 519 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Autoliv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALV stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

