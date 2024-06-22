First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.36

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.36 and traded as high as $34.65. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 21,980 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $614.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Articles

