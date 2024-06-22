First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock remained flat at $85.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 291,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,783. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

