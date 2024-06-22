First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 161,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

