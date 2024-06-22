First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 619,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. 624,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

