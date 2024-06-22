First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 10.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 393,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

