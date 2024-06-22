First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

First United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. First United has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First United to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $19.40 on Friday. First United has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First United had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

