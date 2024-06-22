Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $765,123.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.37. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

