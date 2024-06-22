FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 3.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,365 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.