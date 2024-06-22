Fortitude Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,995,000 after buying an additional 2,472,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after purchasing an additional 862,304 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after purchasing an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after purchasing an additional 442,304 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,869,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,511. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

