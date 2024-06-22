Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 7.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 57.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,627,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.96. 6,839,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,856. The company has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.26. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

