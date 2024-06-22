Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $84,000 in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.