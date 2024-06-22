Fortitude Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 132.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 374,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,074,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,566,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after buying an additional 163,986 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $78.46. 8,477,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,425. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

