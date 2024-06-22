Fortitude Family Office LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Fortitude Family Office LLC reduced its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 94,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

