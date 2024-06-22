Fortitude Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fortitude Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.29.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $815,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.