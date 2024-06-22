Foundation Resource Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises approximately 3.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Mosaic worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,893,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 454,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 334,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 597,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 273,590 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. 14,773,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

