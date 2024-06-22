Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 5,423 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up about 2.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 4,986,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

