Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $47.54 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up about 7.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Teck Resources worth $47,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 20.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 105.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 143,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,542. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

