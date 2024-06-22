Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 5,353 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 130.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,079,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.24.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

