Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 2,445 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Loews comprises approximately 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of L stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,283. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

