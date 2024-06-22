Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.95 and last traded at $90.03. Approximately 2,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 927.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 73,891 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Featured Stories

