Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 1%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.07. 37,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 41,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$681.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of C$262.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7414141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

About Frontera Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Frontera Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

