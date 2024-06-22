Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 1%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.07. 37,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 41,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$681.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of C$262.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7414141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontera Energy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.