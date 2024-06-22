Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Buys £1,792.52 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White acquired 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,792.52 ($2,277.66).
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FCH opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The company has a market capitalization of £284.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 0.88. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.80 ($1.23).
Funding Circle Company Profile
