Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Buys £1,792.52 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White acquired 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,792.52 ($2,277.66).

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FCH opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The company has a market capitalization of £284.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 0.88. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.80 ($1.23).

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.