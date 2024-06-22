Fusionist Price Reaches $3.47 on Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $117.13 million and $9.10 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00005403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.40200182 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $12,533,892.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

