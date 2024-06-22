General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.25. 1,686,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,165. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $209.25 and a 52-week high of $302.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average of $276.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.