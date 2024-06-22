General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GE opened at $164.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.