Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Stock Price Up 2%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 39,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 38,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

