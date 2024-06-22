Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.19. Gogo shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 701,316 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gogo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gogo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Gogo by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

