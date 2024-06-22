Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3202 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLOV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,097 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

