Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Gravity Stock Performance

Gravity stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.20. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gravity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 29.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 6.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Gravity by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gravity in the third quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 175.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Articles

