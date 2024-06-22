Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Gravity Stock Performance
Gravity stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.20. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
