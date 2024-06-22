Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 231,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,260. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

