Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,245. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.