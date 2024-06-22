GSG Advisors LLC Buys 23,169 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON remained flat at $24.60 during trading hours on Friday. 442,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,592. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

