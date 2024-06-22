GSG Advisors LLC Buys 933 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.