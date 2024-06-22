GSG Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GSG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $577.74. The stock had a trading volume of 483,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $593.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

