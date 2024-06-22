GSG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,249,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STXS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 417,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,399. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 111.94%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

