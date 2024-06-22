GSG Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GSG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $308.70. 53,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.12 and its 200 day moving average is $288.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $310.67.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.