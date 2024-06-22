Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 6,190 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NetEase Stock Down 2.0 %

NTES stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,952. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.