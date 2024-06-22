Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $33,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 929,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,209,000 after acquiring an additional 127,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.84. 4,999,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $140.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

