Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,097,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

